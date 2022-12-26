FARIBAULT — Mary Jean Malecha, age 84, of Faribault died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Malecha, please visit Tribute Store.
FARIBAULT — Mary Jean Malecha, age 84, of Faribault died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Medford on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend James Starasinich, officiating. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Medford.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Mary Jean, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Rosett) Fliegel was born on July 6, 1938, in Faribault. She married Paul J. Malecha on July 28, 1962. Prior to raising her family, she operated the elevator at Ochs Department Store, Faribault. Mary Jean enjoyed volunteering at St. Lawrence Church and Sacred Heart School both of Faribault. Her hobbies included crocheting, cross stitching, sewing and doing other crafts. She was known for visiting homebound individuals.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; three children, Margaret (and William) Holmblad and Stephen Malecha (and Kelly Jensen) all of Faribault, Gregory (and Melissa) Malecha of Owatonna; grandchildren, Rebecca and Michael, Evan and Katelyn, Steven, Skylar and Samantha; two brothers, Tom (and Pat) Fliegel of Hampton and Roger Fliegel of Dundas; sister in law, Constance (and Rich) Wetter; Paul's sisters in law, Lois Malecha and Liselotte Malecha; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Fliegel; one sister, Barbara (and Erling) Thorson; sister in law, Hazel Fliegel; Paul's family, Francis (and Lavelle) Helensmith, Eugene (and Ann) Malecha; Grace (and Chester) Hose; Jerald Malecha, Lawrence R. Malecha, Mary Caddle; and special aunt and uncle, Richard and Gert Wagner.
A special thank you to Milestone Senior Living and Moments Hospice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.