Mary Jean Malecha

FARIBAULT — Mary Jean Malecha, age 84, of Faribault died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Malecha, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
205 2nd avenue nw
Medford, MN 55049
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
205 2nd avenue nw
Medford, MN 55049
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments