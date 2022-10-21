Mary Jane Malluege

FARIBAULT — Mary Jane Malluege, age 78, of Faribault died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Brookdale West, West St. Paul.

Service information

Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
1:00PM-1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Oct 28
Service
Friday, October 28, 2022
1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
