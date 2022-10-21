FARIBAULT — Mary Jane Malluege, age 78, of Faribault died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Brookdale West, West St. Paul.
Memorial services will be held the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. A private interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault
A memorial visitation will be held for one half hour prior to the service on Friday.
Mary Jane, daughter of Edward and Verna (Stanwick) Healy on September 18, 1944, in Faribault. Mary Jane graduated from Bethlehem Academy School in Faribault. She married Quentin H. Malluege on November 14, 1960, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2005. She was formerly employed by Nutting Truck and Caster Company and Control Data both of Faribault. Mary Jane enjoyed crossword puzzles and she loved to cook.
She is survived by her son, Bret (and Marina) Malluege; two grandchildren, Trent Malluege and Laurra (and Kris) Manning and one sister, Sharon (and David) Ballstat.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one son, Barry Malluege and one sister, Margo Hopwood.
