NERSTRAND — Mary Heggedahl, age 77, of Nerstrand, passed away April 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. She passed peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at Valley Grove Church, rural Nerstrand, on May 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker, officiating. Interment will be at Valley Grove Cemetery. No visitation will be held at the church but family will greet family and friends at a celebration of life and reception at the Nerstrand Fire Department following the interment in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Mary Ann, the daughter of Rusty and Zorene (Brown) Henke, was born on August 17, 1945, in Zumbrota. She attended Faribault High School and married Clyde Owen Heggedahl on October 11, 1961, in Nerstrand. They had two children, Valerie and Jeff. Together, they owned and operated Nerstrand Meats & Catering, a thriving family business for 133 years and counting. At age 75, Mary fulfilled her dream of opening an ice cream shop next to the meat market. Boots and Lu's opened on September 29, 2021. Mary created an atmosphere of warmth and coziness for the community that she and Clyde loved so much. During her visits to the Mayo Clinic her doctor would ask, "What can we do to help you, Mary?" and she'd reply, "Just get me back to work."
Mary dedicated herself to making a warm and loving home for her husband, children, and grandchildren, Mitch, Josie and Brady. For 20+ years, Mary and Clyde enjoyed watching their grandchildren (and friends), play every sport imaginable. They opened their home to all their grandchildren's friends, and Mary was known as "Grandma Mary" to everyone.
Mary volunteered and enjoyed several years as a kindergarten aid and was active in the Nerstrand Women's Club. Mary enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, baking, Halloween parties, decorating for Christmas, reading, writing down recipes, watching scary movies, and ice cream. Over the last couple of years, Mary and her daughter, Valerie, thoroughly enjoyed finding humor in the strangest places. Above all, Mary devoted her life to family and friends who she loved with all her heart.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Tom and Valerie Kuchinka of Lake City; daughter-in-law, Laura Westby of Switzerland; three grandchildren, Mitch (and Kristine), Josie, and Brady Kuchinka; brother, Terry (and Diana) Henke; sisters, Dorothy Pearl, Becky (and Danny) Carlson, and Ava (and Patrick) Shields; several nieces and nephews; dear friend, Andrea (and Chad) Lee; and the Lake City families and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Zorene (and Chuck) Sautner and Rusty (and Norma) Henke; her husband, Clyde Heggedahl and son, Jeff Heggedahl.