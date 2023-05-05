Mary Heggedahl

NERSTRAND — Mary Heggedahl, age 77, of Nerstrand, passed away April 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. She passed peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Sunday, May 7, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
