FARIBAULT — Mary E. Sorenson, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living in Faribault.
Mary Elizabeth was born on March 31, 1938, in Faribault, MN, to Nelson and Elizabeth (Maas) Thayer. She graduated from Medford High School with the class of 1956. Mary was united in marriage to Roger Sorenson on June 21, 1958, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford. Roger and Mary were active in starting scuba and archery clubs. Mary thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker for her family and later worked at the Treasure Cheese Caves in Faribault for 14 years. She volunteered in many capacities at Divine Mercy Church including, Befriender Ministries, marriage encounter, cleaning the rectory, and at St. Vincent de Paul. Mary cherished the time with her Bible study group and their friendship. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and sudoku.
She is survived by her children, Gary Sorenson (Peggy Sue), Perry Sorenson (Deanna), Kristi Sorenson, and Michele Anderson; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one on the way; son-in-law, David Paustian; siblings, Daniel Thayer, Sue (Phyllis) Kluge, Jack (John) Thayer, Elaine Robinson, Rose Lore, Joyce Thayer, and Debra Thayer; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Nelson and Elizabeth; daughter, Renee Kern; son-in-law, Harlan Kern; daughter, Sherri Paustian; sister, Dee Dee (Delores) Von Ruden; and brother, Dick (Richard) Thayer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, with her grandson Fr. Jason Kern, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Wednesday for one hour prior to the services at the church. Members of the Catholic Daughters will recite the Rosary on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to Divine Mercy Catholic Church in memory of Mary.
