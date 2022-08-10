MONTGOMERY — Marvin George David, age 79 of Montgomery died on August 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with visitation one hour prior all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus, officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Marvin was born on January 21, 1943 in Northfield to Milo and Anne (Cihla) David. He was a Montgomery High School graduate and served in the United States Army. Wayne worked as a Finn Press Operator at McQuay Intl. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and riding his ATV.
Marvin is survived by his children, Carrie (Tom) Gannott of Marshall, Rondle (Amy) David of Travelers Rest, SC., and Mark David of Willmar; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Milo (Marilyn) David Jr., of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, Janice Cole of Mankato, and Diane (Eric) Schrader of Dundas
