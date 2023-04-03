ROCHESTER — Marvin Ervin Forcelle, 79, of Rochester, MN, died April 2, 2023 at his residence.
Marvin was born May 25, 1943 in Austin, MN to Emery and Josephine "Jo" (Rech) Forcelle. He graduated from Austin High School. Marvin married Judy Ulwelling in 1966 in Austin, MN and later divorced.
Marvin worked in the body shop at Clements Chevrolet until his retirement in 2000. He then began working in janitorial services Mayo Clinic.
Marvin was active as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America-Troop # 98 from 1976 until the mid-90's. He enjoyed attending car shows with his classic 1955 Chevy and belonged to the Minnesota Street Machine Association. Marvin loved the outdoors and tending to his yard. Most of all, Marvin loved his grandchildren!
He is survived by his brother, Donald Forcelle; daughter, Becky Forcelle; son, Brian (Renae) Forcelle and grandchildren, Judie Bluhm, Nathaniel Forcelle, Jonathan Bluhm and Autumn Forcelle. He is preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN.
