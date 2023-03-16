FARIBAULT — Marlene L. Morsching, age 86, of Faribault, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Emeralds at Faribault.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Interment will follow the service at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Marlene Lillian was born on December 5, 1936, to John and Lillian (Dahlstrom) Evert in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1954 and she married Dale Morsching, on September 10, 1955, in Faribault. Marlene was previously employed by Rice and Steele County Farm Bureau Offices and then retired from Jefferson Elementary School after working over 20 years as a school cook. She was a 4-H leader in Steele County and a member of the Lakeview Garden Club. Marlene was a member of Grace Circle at the Associated Church while in Owatonna
Marlene is survived by daughters, Terri (and Don) Suhr of Mantorville, Debbie Morsching of Owatonna, and Laurie (and Mark) Petersen of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Joel and Jason Suhr and Becky (and Jacob) Schutz; step-grandchildren, Saige and Alison Petersen and Sarah (and Kenny) Shirley; great grandchildren, Ruby and Miles Schutz; step-great grandchildren, Emma Petersen and Weston Shirley; sisters in law, Ida Evert, Joyce Devitt, Carol DeGrood, Audrey (and Wayne) Quiggle and Karen Petersmeyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian; husband, Dale; brothers, Harry and Leonard "Bud" Evert; in-laws, Ellie Evert, Fern Anderson, Morris Devitt, Vic DeGrood and Fredrick Morsching; and nephew, John Evert.
