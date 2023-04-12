FARIBAULT — Marlene I. Kuball, age 85, of Faribault, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at The Emeralds at Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Marlene Ida, the daughter of Martin A. and Agnes E. (Gehrke) Kuball was born on December 24, 1937, in Morristown. She graduated from Morristown High School, class of 1957. She worked at Milady's Beauty Salon for 25 years. Marlene enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include her sister, Marilyn Urich of Crystal; brother, Melvin (and Betty) Kuball of Waterville; Although Marlene was never a biological mother, she loved her nephews and nieces, Jackie (and Kenny) Boese, Warren (and Jane) Kuball, Kevin (and Sarah) Kuball, Rachel (and Nick) Wobschall, Gretchen (and Aaron) Kuball, Terri (and Mitch) Hallaway, Greg (and Dar) Kuball, Jeff (and Jo) Kuball, Troy (and Julie) Kuball, Thad (and Kim) Kuball, Shane (and Kristi) Kuball, Vance (and Rachelle) Kuball, Sherri (and Jeff) Larson, Melissa Snider and Charles Urich like her own. She never missed wishing them all happy birthday, sending cards for birthdays and all holidays; special friends, Janette Kuball and Janice Kuball; other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Agnes and brothers, Milo (and Elaine) and Milton (and Nancy) and brother-in-law, Randy Urich.
