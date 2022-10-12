DUNDAS — Mark Chalberg, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Mark Steven Chalberg was born October 26, 1956, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Lowell M. and Ramona G. (Erickson) Chalberg. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1974. On October 13, 2011, Mark married Pamela Roth in Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Mark was an accomplished guitarist in the era of guitar gods. Offender and Godfrey Blaque were his pride and joy bands. Part of Showcore Inc. for 15 years, he was a talented audio engineer and technical director. He worked with some great acts, including The Doobie Brothers, Mary Tyler Moore and Olivia Newton John, leaders of industry, and a broad and deep menagerie of artists and creative thinkers. Thoughtful, kind and persuasive, Mark was an inspiration to many. He adored his wife, daughter and two grandchildren. Mark's resilience in the face of Parkinson's was remarkable. He left us too soon.
Survivors include his wife Pam Roth; his step-daughter Julie Omalza; his grandsons Jackson and Nathaniel; and his brother Bruce. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Louise.
A gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be held from 2:00PM - 4:00PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Flaherty's Northfield Lanes, 1700 MN Highway 3, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkinson's research.
