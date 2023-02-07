Marjean Mae Smith

FARIBAULT — Marjean Smith, age 87, of Faribault passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 at The Emeralds.
To send flowers to the family of Marjean Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
FARIBAULT — Marjean Smith, age 87, of Faribault passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 at The Emeralds.
A service will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gary Liker officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Marjean Mae, the daughter of Mabel and Benjamin Smith, was born May 31, 1935 in Faribault with a quick wit and an inability to sit still. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1953 and in 1958 from the St. Lucas Deaconess School of Nursing. She was a nurse at District One Hospital, trained nurses at the Faribault Vocational School and practiced as a hospice nurse and then a volunteer, a service that fittingly supported her in the final days. Her interest in teaching and mentoring nurses never waned. In her final years, while being cared for, she would talk with young nurses about their career goals.
Marjean was fortunate to have ironclad friendships and a loving family. She enjoyed travel to Germany, Colombia, Hawaii, Alaska, Washington DC, Florida and went to Mississippi to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Marjean's volunteer efforts extended to church and the community. She also was an avid quilter and brought beauty to the community through the Rice County Piecemakers.
Her impact on those who love her will not be forgotten. She was a steadfast aunt, living only a block from her nieces and nephew as they grew up and actively involved in their lives.
She is survived by her brother Dale Smith (Joan) and sister Judy Smith; nieces Sandra Varley (Paul) and Becky Brown (Steve); nephew Tim Smith (Natalie); six grand nieces and nephews Amanda Varley (Martin Dunne); Dan Varley (Kaley); Erica Jakes (Tyler); Taylor Smith, Jeb Brown (Madison) and Jason Smith, and three great-grand nieces and a great-grand nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Benjamin Smith.
A burial will take place in the spring at Meadow Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township. Visit www.boldtfuneralhome.com for more information and guest book.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.