FARIBAULT — Marion Thom, age 97, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Heritage House House Elder Care in Faribault.
Marion Agnes Ida was born on February 7, 1925, in Owatonna, MN, to Charles and Emma (Ahlers) Cobb. She graduated from Owatonna High School. Marion was united in marriage to Earl J. Thom on June 13, 1945, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Following their marriage, Earl and Marion farmed in Warsaw Township, Rice County from 1945 - 1982. Marion enjoyed their life on the farm, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, and many hours mowing the lawn. She and Earl enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions, and spending time at their cabin near Brainerd. Marion cherished her time with her grandchildren and enjoyed hosting events, especially Christmas Day.
She is survived by her son, David (Denise) Thom of Morristown, MN; daughters-in-law, Sandra Thom of Villard, MN, and Kathleen Thom of Faribault; 13 grandchildren, Ann (Todd) Bartelt, Pete (Missy) Thom, Sean Thom, Katie (Jason) Vezina, Maggie (Scott) Karli, Jake Thom, Patrick Thom, Shane (Shelley) Thom, Angie Thom, Melissa (Patrick) Nesburg, Natalie (Jody) DePenning, Shelby (Nicholas) Langer, and Cole (Austin) Thom; 20 great grandchildren, Tilly, Sadie, and Jack Bartelt, Hailey, Reagan, and Ava Thom, Cora, Lucy, and Liam Vezina, Jameson and Nora Karli, Michael Thom, Shanna (Matt) Garbers, Luke Thom, Mikala Thom, David and Owen Nesburg, Gabi and Oscar Lucio, and Eleanor Langer; two great great grandchildren, Kali Johnson, and Blakely Garbers; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, parents, Charles and Emma; two sons, Michael Thom and Dennis Thom; sister, Dorothy Uhlenhopp; parents-in-law, Jack and Irene Thom; and sister-in-law, Olive (Clarence) Low.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Sister Kathleen Hayes, officiating. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.