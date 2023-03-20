NORTHFIELD — Marion Hvistendahl, English professor at South Dakota State, Grand View University in Des Moines and the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium who also performed shows as notable women in history, passed away at the age of 100 at Cottage on Forest in Northfield on March 20, 2023.
Marion Rosenwald was born on Oct. 31, 1922, to Benjamin and Elisabeth (Perbix) Rosenwald in Anoka County, Minn., the middle of seven children. She grew up in Ortonville, Minn., and graduated from high school at the age of 16, during which time she held three jobs, ushering at the movie theater and working for the telephone company and the county welfare office. Achieving the highest score on a Civil Service exam, she was offered a job in employment services in Minneapolis and moved to that city at the age of 18.
Marion had met Joyce Kilmer (Jake) Hvistendahl of Sioux Falls, S. D., at a roller-skating rink in Ortonville when he was a counselor at a YMCA camp at nearby Big Stone Lake and she was skating with Campfire Girls. He was drafted into the Army and they corresponded for one and a half years, having their first date when he was on leave. Serving as a decoder in the Aleutian Islands during World War II, he decided to write her every day and finally asked her to marry him. They married during a leave on Dec. 22, 1943, and she returned to finish her first year at the University of Minnesota. They were reunited in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, when Jake was stationed there and she completed her second year of college at the University of Alberta. After the war, daughter Susan was born in Jake's hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D. Jake embarked on a newspaper writing career in Leavenworth, Washington, and Hood River, Oregon, and after obtaining a Master's in English at the University of Oregon, taught in Klamath Falls and Eugene, Oregon. Son David was born in Hood River and son Bradley in Klamath Falls.
When Jake returned to his home state to teach at South Dakota State College (now University) in Brookings, Marion was finally able to complete her education, earning both a Bachelor's and Master's degree at South Dakota State and teaching English as a teaching assistant and professor at the college. She then taught English at Grand View College (now University) in Des Moines for 21 years after Jake became a professor at Iowa State University in Ames. When Jake retired in 1989, they spent a year teaching at Hebei Educational College in China and moved to Northfield in 1990 where their son David lived. During their marriage, they enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world.
In Northfield Marion quickly found an enjoyable pastime, appearing in Northfield Arts Guild productions, both onstage and behind stage, including a lead in "Steel Magnolias" her first year in town. She returned to teaching when the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium was established in 1997. She also began a remarkable career writing and performing one-woman shows throughout the Midwest in costume, highlighting distinguished women in history such as Mary Todd Lincoln, Ann North (wife of Northfield's founder, John North), Katie Luther, Lydia Pinkham, Hildegarde von Bingen and others. In addition, she performed several times as Lena with Brad Ness as Ole in popular Ole and Lena Joke Night benefits at Froggy Bottoms, the Rueb and the Grand Event Center. A joke sample: Ole passed away and Lena wrote a very short obituary for him: "Ole died." She was told she could add three more words for the same price. So she added: "Ole died. Boat for sale."
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Jake, in 2002. In 2015 she moved to Millstream Commons from her home on Nevada Street and then last April to Cottage on Forest. The family expresses their gratitude to the Three Links residents and workers and Allina Hospice who loved her ever-present smile. Her sister, Ann Lundberg of Andover, Minn., preceded her in death on March 13. Survivors include Marion's daughter Susan Hvistendahl of Northfield, sons David Hvistendahl (Joyce Krall) of Northfield and Bradley Sondahl (Althea Sondahl) of Spirit Lake, Idaho, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 1-4 pm at Northfield's Village on the Cannon Community Room at 301 7th Street West. Memorials in her name are suggested to the Northfield Arts Guild, the Northfield Historical Society or donor's choice. Interment will be at Northfield Cemetery, next to Jake, with a stone made from a quarry in Ortonville. biermanfuneralhome.com.