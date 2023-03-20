Marion Hvistendahl

NORTHFIELD — Marion Hvistendahl, English professor at South Dakota State, Grand View University in Des Moines and the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium who also performed shows as notable women in history, passed away at the age of 100 at Cottage on Forest in Northfield on March 20, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Marion Hvistendahl, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 13
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 13, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments