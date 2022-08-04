Marilyn M. Anderson

FARIBAULT — Marilyn Marie Anderson (Gilbertson), 90, passed August 1, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault. Anderson was born in Faribault, grew up in Kenyon and spent most of her life in Cannon Falls, where she enjoyed a career as an officer at the First National/Merchants Bank. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls. Marilyn was known for the energy she brought to her professional and family life, her generosity with family, friends and community, and the enjoyment she derived from her role as a doting grandmother.

