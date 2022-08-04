Marilyn M. Anderson

FARIBAULT — Marilyn Marie Anderson (Gilbertson), 90, passed August 1, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault. Anderson was born in Faribault, grew up in Kenyon and spent most of her life in Cannon Falls, where she enjoyed a career as an officer at the First National/Merchants Bank. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls. Marilyn was known for the energy she brought to her professional and family life, her generosity with family, friends and community, and the enjoyment she derived from her role as a doting grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Denise Anderson, granddaughter Elan Karpinski and sister Rochelle Danielson. She was preceded in passing by her parents Roy and Dorothy Gilbertson, husband Henry Duane "Dewey" Anderson and brother Donald Gilbertson.
The family requests any memorials be sent to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 am at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 W. Colvill St, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in St. Pius V Catholic Cemetery. Lundberg Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences are welcome at www.lundbergfuneral.com.
