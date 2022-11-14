FARIBAULT — Marietta Faye Drouillard, 82, of Faribault died Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Marietta, the daughter of Alden and Mildred (Clow) Swenson was born on October 7th, 1940, in Morris, MN. The family moved to Evansville and then to Tofte in 1953. Marietta attended Cook County High School and was united in marriage to Bruce Martel Drouillard on July 11th, 1957. They later divorced.
Marietta is survived by son Tony (and Kathy) Drouillard of Faribault, three daughters, Tracy Drouillard of Northfield, Tammy Drouillard of Northfield, and Desiree (and Tim) Landrum of Largo, FL; five grandchildren, Danielle (and Robert) Wagner of Eden Prairie, Beau Drouillard of Mankato, Brittany Mahagnoul (and Dave Blais) of Faribault, Levi Mahagnoul of Faribault and Gabrielle Landrum of Faribault; seven great grandchildren, Aubrey and Soren Danielson, Teddy Wagner, Treyten Mahagnoul, Ellory and Cash Blais, Forrester Mahagnoul and one sister, Victoria Weisz of Duluth.
Marietta was preceded in death by infant son, Montgomery Drouillard; great grandchild, Keegan Earls; parents Alden and Mildred Swenson; brother Glen Swenson; sister Virginia Cummings; brother-in-law Tom Cummings and special friend Jim Johnson.
Private family service will be held in Grand Marais, MN, date and time to be determined.
