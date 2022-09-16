Marie F. Jasinski

FARIBAULT — Our mom, Marie Frances Jasinski of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the age of 88. She was a caring wife, loving mother, and an inspiration to all of her grandchildren.
FARIBAULT — Our mom, Marie Frances Jasinski of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the age of 88. She was a caring wife, loving mother, and an inspiration to all of her grandchildren.
She was the daughter of John and F. Nora (Cashin) Healy, born on April 7th, 1934 in Shieldsville, MN. Her family moved to Faribault when she was 10 years old. She graduated from high school from Bethlehem Academy and attended Mankato State University and received her Registered Nurse Degree.
On November 30th, 1957 she married Donald A. Jasinski at Immaculate Conception Church. She was a stay-at-home mom to raise her five children. She was always a supportive mom, actively involved as a Brownie Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Leader and PTA member.
Once her children were grown, she returned to her nursing profession at District One Hospital and then worked part-time at the Faribault Reginal Center for an additional 17 years until her retirement. She was also actively involved in the local Catholic Church community as a Eucharistic Minister, involved with the Prayer Shawl Ministry, Adoration Chapel, member of the Keller Club and assisted in cleaning the Parish Rectory for many years. She loved baking, cooking, gardening, knitting, traveling, and was always welcoming friends and family into their home. She especially cherished spending time with each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald; children, Steve Jasinski, Ann (Dave) Mliner, Nora (Tom) Houlihan, Tony Jasinski, and Mary (Tom) Ippoliti; grandchildren, Matthew Jasinski, Lauren (Chris) Esposito, Alex (Shelby) Mliner, Claire and Bridget Houlihan, Francesca (Josh) Ippoliti-Pfitzer and Christina Ippoliti; great-grandchildren, Arie and Ezra Esposito; sister-in-law, Betty Healy; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward, J. William, and Robert Healy; sisters, Marion Healy and Helen Meese.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, MN with Fr. Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Patrick.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.