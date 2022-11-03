FARIBAULT — Marian Faye Bodine, age 95, of Faribault, passed away October 29, 2022 in Desert Hot Springs, California of natural causes.
Marian was born on January 8, 1927, in Green City, Missouri to Frank and Mildred (Harlan) Ayers. She grew up on the family farm and attended Green City High School. She spent most of her adult life in Minnesota, first in Scandia and then in Faribault. In Scandia, Marian and her husband Ford operated a dairy farm. After moving to Faribault in 1961, Marian first worked for Control Data and then for Rice County Social Services until her retirement in 1992. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife and mother who was totally devoted to her family.
Marian was predeceased by her parents Frank and Mildred Ayers, siblings Louis Ayers and Louise (Ayers) Seymour, first husband Edward Frazier (who died in service to his country), second husband A. Ford Bodine, and son Stanley Bodine. She is survived by sons Randy Frazier of Desert Hot Springs, CA, Douglas Bodine of Desert Hot Springs, CA, David (and Cindy) Bodine of Maple Grove, MN, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, East of Green City. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.
