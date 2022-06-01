Marian C. Cloutier

FARIBAULT — Marian Claire (Gravelin) Cloutier, age 89, passed away on May 30, 2022.
Marian was born in Faribault, MN on January 6, 1933 to Archie and Elizabeth (Kopp) Gravelin. She was the youngest of two children, her sister Joanne (Meillier) Hess was 5 years her senior and preceded her in death in 2019. Marian grew up on a farm in Walcott Township and spent some time working at Shattuck St. Mary's in the dining room as a teenager. She attended Faribault High School and graduated in 1951. At age 19, she married Neil Joseph Cloutier, who was one of fourteen children raised in the city of Faribault. They rented a place outside of Faribault to start a family, later buying a home close to the place Neil was born. Marian and Neil had five children, Sharon, Barbara (Ed Schneider), Michael, Mary (Kurt Nordstrom) and Constance (Bryan Lorenzen). After marriage Marian worked as a home maker and Mother. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with Neil prior to his passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neil at the age of 78 in 2009.
Marian is survived by five children, six grandchildren, Tabitha, Nathaniel (Shelby), Jessica, Jayda (Dylan Stadler), Justine and Elizabeth; and two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Stella.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing, officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
If you wish to send condolences, please send them to Parker Kohl, Attn: Family of Marian Cloutier. 1725 Lyndale Avenue N., Faribault MN, 55021