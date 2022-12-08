...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, along I-90. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts
possible near the Iowa border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
FARIBAULT — Margaret M. Petersen, age 88, of Faribault, passed away on December 6, 2022, at New Perspectives Senior Living, Faribault.
Private services will be held at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
Margaret M., the daughter of Daniel and Dorothea (Hilbert) Trovecke, was born April 10, 1934, in St. Paul. Being the sole supporter of her children, she owned and operated her own thrift shop and in home child daycare. She was previously employed by Crown Cork and Seal, Sheldahl and was active in waitressing. She earned a nursing certification at South Central College, Faribault and went on to do private home healthcare. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, singing karaoke with friends and loved dancing.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynne St. Clare and Kyle Parker; one son, Brian (Stacy Zabel); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Dorthea Crabtree; a brother, Russell Stoglund and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two ex husbands; one significant other and many friends.