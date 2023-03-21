Mardella Mardy Danielson

FARIBAULT — Mardella "Mardy" Danielson, age 79, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
12:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 25
Interment
Saturday, March 25, 2023
2:00PM
