Mardell Mardy Saufferer

FARIBAULT — Mardell A. "Mardy" Saufferer, age 87, passed away peacefully at Three Links Care Center, Northfield, on October 22, 2022, following an extended illness.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Saturday, October 29, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Oct 29
Service
Saturday, October 29, 2022
10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
