Mardell Mardy Saufferer

FARIBAULT — Mardell A. "Mardy" Saufferer, age 87, passed away peacefully at Three Links Care Center, Northfield, on October 22, 2022, following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Mardell was born on February 22, 1935, in Ashby to her parents, Louie and Ida (Rovig) Haiby. She attended a rural country school where she remembered walking two miles to school each way. She graduated from high school and moved to the Twin Cities area and found a job at a business office. There was a nice young man named William Saufferer who also worked in the same office. It didn't take long for these two to meet, but there was a rule in the office that co-workers couldn't date each other. After a bit of sneaking around, these two love birds were married at The Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa, on April 23, 1960.
Mardy is survived by her daughter, Kari (and Scott) Boldt; her son, Scott Saufferer (and Brandon Tobias); son-in-law, Tim Quinnell (and Nancy Miller); three granddaughters, Lindsay (and Charlie) Norgaard, Nina Boldt, and Abby (and Adam) Dingmann; two grandsons, Alex (and Allie) Quinnell and Ethan Quinnell; three great grandchildren, Clara and William Norgaard and Palmer Quinnell; also twins to be born in November 2022, to the Norgaard family and a baby boy in 2023, to the Quinnell family; and one sister in law, Marlys Haiby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Marlin, at 18 months of age; her daughter, Nancy Quinnell; and two brothers, Loran Haiby and Verlyn (and Joanne) Haiby.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.