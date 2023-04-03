Mardell H. Held

KENYON — Mardell Helen Held, 94, of Kenyon, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Zumbrota Health Services Center.
KENYON — Mardell Helen Held, 94, of Kenyon, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Zumbrota Health Services Center.
She was born January 10, 1929 in Kenyon, Minnesota the daughter of Albin and Genevieve (Voxland) Kindseth. She was baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church in Kenyon. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1947 and was the St. Paul Fire Queen that same year.
On September 22, 1947 she married the love of her life Howard Held at Holden Lutheran Church and the couple was blessed with three children, Susan, Julie, and Jon.
Howard and Mardell owned and operated Held Chevrolet and Held Bus Service in Kenyon.
She is survived by her children Susan (Steve) Goldammer of Zumbrota, Julie Dyrdahl of Kenyon, Jon (Mary) Held of Kenyon; grandchildren, Sara (Mark) Mangan, Jesse (Krystle) Jensen, Angela (Mike Temple) Anderson, Jay (Natalie) Anderson, Sally (Louise) Grove, Billy Dyrdahl, Joseph (Bri) Jensen, Jana (Ethan) Eggert, and Andrew (Tanya) Dyrdahl; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother Roger (Anita) Kindseth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jay "Howard" Held; parents Albin and Genevieve Kindseth; brother Allan "Bud" Kindseth; and sister Audrey Nesseth.
Visitation will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon on Friday, April 7th, 2023 from 1PM to 2PM. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2PM, with Pastor Julie Rogness officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.
