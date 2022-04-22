FARIBAULT — Marcella T. "Marcy" Irby, age 74 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX.
Marcella Theresa, the daughter of Anthony and Alvina (Roerick) Beuning was born on January 21, 1948, in Little Falls, MN. She graduated from Erskine High School. Following high school she earned her Bachelor's Degree from Mankato State University and received her Masters Degree from Kansas State University. On July 17, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert Irby in Mankato, MN.
Marcy always wanted to be a teacher and she accomplished that goal. She had many teaching opportunities which started as a high school home economics teacher and continued with teaching young children after obtaining her elementary degree. She loved to help young children learn to read.
Marcy also loved quilting and basketry. She was accomplished in both crafts and entered many items in the county fair.
Marcy and her husband Bob enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. They had many memorable experiences on tours around the world.
Marcy was a loyal member of First English Lutheran Church for many years. She was a past officer of the church council and a teacher of Sunday School.
Marcy was a nice person whose friendly manner and gracious smile will be sincerely missed.
She is survived by her husband Robert Irby of Faribault; by her siblings, Evelyn Budde of Grey Eagle, MN and LeRoy (Kathy) Beuning of Avon, MN and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Herbert Beuning.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Marcy's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.