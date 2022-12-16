FARIBAULT — Lyle A. Krogh, age 74, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 14, 2022, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center following a brief illness.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Krogh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
FARIBAULT — Lyle A. Krogh, age 74, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 14, 2022, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center following a brief illness.
Lyle Alan was born on November 24, 1948, in Faribault, MN, to Alvin and Kathryn (Lohman) Krogh. He graduated from Medford High School. Lyle worked for Land O'Lakes for 20 years, retiring as Western Area Manager. He then worked for several years with Harry Brown's Family Automotive. Lyle loved cars and was passionate about detailing, especially his Corvette. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Koktavy on July 7, 1991. Lyle's interests included bird watching, deer hunting, flower gardening and frequenting Donahue's Greenhouse, coffee with his friends, and was a friend of Bill W. for 43 years. Most of all he took tremendous pride in being a stay at home grandpa. He loved babysitting his grandkids and treasured his time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Krogh; children, Jamie Reuvers (Gregg), Camille White (Todd), and Michael Krogh; grandchildren, including Bridgette Reuvers-Slinger (Matt), Linnea Lannon (Jake), Beau Reuvers (Naomi), and Laurell Reuvers (fiancé, Alec LaCanne); great grandchildren, Brynn, Marren, William, Elise, and Greyson; siblings, Kenny Krogh, Mary Etherton (Craig), and Karen Carter; sister-in-law, Sonja Krogh; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Kathryn; brothers, Larry Krogh and Kevin Krogh; niece and nephew, Kory Krogh and Kelly Krogh; and great nephew, Marcus Krogh.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Sr. Kathleen Hayes officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Private family interment to be held at the Annunciation Cemetery in Hazelwood, MN.
For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.