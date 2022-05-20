ROCHESTER — Luverne E. Bauernfeind, age 86, of Rochester and formerly of Faribault died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Bay View Nursing and Rehab Center in Red Wing.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.
Luverne Elmer Bauernfeind, the son of Elmer M. and Bernice (Hetletvedt) Bauernfeind was born on June 16, 1935, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School and was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked in Faribault during his early years.
He moved his family to Rochester and he lived there for almost 60 years. He made many friends in both the working world and through social activities. Prior to retirement, he worked at the Rochester Public School District in custodial and Tractor Supply Co., Rochester in sales. His passions were to be devoted to family, having a clean and polished car, and a love of horses that put him in touch with many people in the horse world. Reading as many western novels as he could in his later years was also a priority for him.
Luverne is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two sons, Steve (and Nancy) Bauernfeind of Rosemount and Allen Bauernfeind of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Stacy (and Brian) Tiedemann of Zumbrota; step-son, Nicklaus (and Rachel) July of West Concord; grandchildren, Jacob (and Lisa) Bauernfeind, Maggie (and David) Shaffer, Abbie (and Ty) Seline, Rose Bauernfeind, Jared July, Delilah July, Olivia July and Emily Tiedemann; four great great grandchildren, Gregory, Body, Iris and Lucille; siblings, Delbert (and Deborah) Bauernfeind of rural Kasota, Wayne (and Donna) Bauernfeind of Faribault, Sandra (and Jerry) Cruickshank of Faribault, Barbara (and Art) Radtke of Highlands Ranch, CO; former spouse, Margaret "Peg" Bauernfeind; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sharon Whitaker of Raleigh, NC.