LuVerne Ellsworth Johnson

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — LuVerne E. Johnson, age 98, of Richland Township, rural Kenyon, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault at a later date.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
LuVerne E., the son of Fred L. and Selma J. (Larson) Johnson was born on December 10, 1924, in Madison, Minnesota. On September 8, 1951, LuVerne was united in marriage to Jeanne Jurgenson at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church. LuVerne was a dairy farmer his entire life in the Madison, Kasson and Richland Township area. He enjoyed traveling and going on bus trips. Most of all, LuVerne loved his grandchildren and attending their activities and events.
Survivors include his children, Laurie (and Tim) Thorp of New Prague, Stevan (and Theresa) Johnson of Kenyon, David (and Peggy) Johnson of Faribault, Jeffrey (and Judith) Johnson of Kenyon and Jim (and Kimberly) Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Johnson; other relatives and friends.
LuVerne was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Selma Johnson; wife, Jeanne in 2006; sisters, Myrtress (and Eugene) Anderson, Lillian (and Emerson) Bleyhl and Arla (and Merlyn) Matthies and sisters in law, Sharon Johnson and Isabell Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ecumen Hospice.