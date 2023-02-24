ANOKA — Luke Adam Anderson passed away on February 21, 2023, at the age of 47.
Memorial services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Carol Sinykin officiating. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Luke is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Silbernagel; his son, Aaron; parents, Mark & Linda; and sister, Crystal. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward & Myrtle Anderson and maternal grandparents, Alfred & Frances Drewlow.
Luke Adam Anderson was born March 16, 1975, in Waseca and grew up in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1993 and went on to study Mechanical Drafting at North Dakota State College of Science, graduating in 1995 with an Associate's Degree followed by two years of Mechanical Engineering at Mankato State. He'd been very happily employed at Safco as a Product Developer for the last few years-- a position that was the perfect mix of challenge and ingenuity for his engineer brain.
Luke was well known for his love of snowboarding, off-roading, cars and mechanics, and his family. He was the first person to drop everything to help others whether it be neighbors, friends, or strangers asking for a ride--a consummate giver of his time and energy.