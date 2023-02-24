Luke Adam Anderson

ANOKA — Luke Adam Anderson passed away on February 21, 2023, at the age of 47.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ Lutheran Church
1200 1st St NE
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 4
Service
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11:00AM
Christ Lutheran Church
1200 1st St NE
Faribault, MN 55021
