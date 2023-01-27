Luella Kari Carlson

FARIBAULT — Luella Kari Carlson was born sleeping on January 19th, 2023 at Northfield Hospital. God welcomed her home at 11:51 am. Luella Kari weighed 8.7 ounces and was 8 inches long.

To send flowers to the family of Luella Carlson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Saturday, February 4, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Service
Saturday, February 4, 2023
10:30AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments