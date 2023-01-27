FARIBAULT — Luella Kari Carlson was born sleeping on January 19th, 2023 at Northfield Hospital. God welcomed her home at 11:51 am. Luella Kari weighed 8.7 ounces and was 8 inches long.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault at a later date.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Luella is survived by proud parents Ross and Marisa (Amacher) Carlson, big brother Owen, maternal grandparents Brian and Kari Amacher, paternal grandparents Kathy and Dan Payne, Allan and Missy Carlson, great grandparents Gwen Tonsager, Mary Jean Carlson, and Deanna Ulven, Aunts and Uncles Grace Amacher, Joshua and Anna Amacher, Alise and Shane Wyborny, and Ariel Carlson, and by many extended family members.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Nurses at Northfield Hospital, Angie Miner and Frankie Stocker, and to Diana Kelley with Infants Remembered in Silence. Their support through this journey will never be forgotten.
Luella Kari will be forever remembered and loved by her family. Until we meet again...