Lowell Douglas Berg

FARIBAULT — Lowell Douglas Berg died January 13, 2023 at The Moments in Lakeville following an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born April 17, 1943 to L.A. "Skipper" and Valborg Berg in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although born in Minneapolis he was raised in Albert Lea. Lowell was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith.

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Thursday, January 19, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
First English Lutheran Church
204 NW 2nd Ave.
Faribault, MN 55021
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 19, 2023
11:00AM
First English Lutheran Church
204 NW 2nd Ave.
Faribault, MN 55021
Jan 19
Interment
Thursday, January 19, 2023
12:00PM
Maple Lawn Cemetery
1917 4th St. N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
