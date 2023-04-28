Lorry A. Weatherson

FARIBAULT — Lorry Arnold Weatherson, age 82, of Faribault died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
FARIBAULT — Lorry Arnold Weatherson, age 82, of Faribault died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Private services will be held for the family.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Lorry Arnold, the son of Lysle and Evelyn (Stenbakken) Weatherson was born on February 2, 1941, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1959. He served in the U. S. Navy Reserves while in high school and later attended Mankato State University. Lorry married Susan Kathryn Paro on July 7, 1962. They lived all over the United States and Canada including Montana, California, Oregon, Kansas, Georgia, Tennessee, New Brunswick, Canada and then back to Minnesota in 1997. Lorry has worked from a sales executive to vice president for numerous companies in the telephone directory business. He was a private pilot for over 50 years and enjoyed boating, cars and camping. He owned several airplanes, pleasure & speedboats and corvettes.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; one daughter, Lynn Weatherson of Eagan; and her children, Anthony Weatherson, Tess (and Keaton) Larrabee and Jessica Monson and her grandchildren, Chistopher Weatherson and Jordy Larrabee; one son, Lon (and Dina) Weatherson of Phoenix, AZ and his children, Hannah Wilbanks and Jenna White and his grandchildren, Quinn Wilbanks and Thea White; Lane's sons, Lane Weatherson, Jr. and his children, Liam and Lydia Weatherson and Landon Weatherson; one brother, Harold "Puck" (and Mae) Weatherson; one sister, LeAnn (and Myron) Spike of Maple Grove; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Lane S. Weatherson.
