FARIBAULT — Lori L. Hildebrandt, age 64, of Faribault, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Albert Lea.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. Private interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Lori Lynn, the daughter of Wallace and Doris (Ganske) Hildebrandt, was born November 27, 1958, in Faribault. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1978. Lori was previously employed at Kenyon Sunset Home, and later at various restaurants in Mankato. She was an avid dog walker and had a love for the elderly. Lori enjoyed travel, reading books, movies, the Food Network and had a love of animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her mother, Doris of Kenyon; five siblings, Kim Hildebrandt of Faribault, Kevin (and Renee) Hildebrandt of Kenyon, Lisa (and Tim) Smith of Glidden, IA, Jill (and Ed) Becker of Dundas, Beth Manges of Albert Lea; sister in law, Laurie Hildebrandt of Red Wing; 12 nieces and nephews, Ashley Becker, Paul Hildebrandt, Tyler Smith, Mathew Becker, Sarah Hildebrandt, Melanie Becker, Jordan Hildebrandt, Lindsey Smith, Kendra Manges, Natalie Hildebrandt, Kristopher Manges, Kasey Manges; aunt, Ruth Nielsen of New Ulm; extended family, Julie Matthews and Eastyn Rivet; cousin, Kathryn Reed and special friend, Gary Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace; brother, Eric and a brother in law, Ray Manges; grandparents, Walter and Esther Hildebrandt and Herman and Frieda Ganske; and aunt, Marilyn Meese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local pet shelter of your choice.