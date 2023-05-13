Lois Loie Stangler

FARIBAULT — Lois Ann Stangler, 77, passed away May 5, 2023 after many years of chronic illness. She is now free from her failing body and in the glorious and loving presence of God.
Lois, affectionately known as Loie, was born to Leo and Ivis (Stoltz) Stangler on September 15, 1945 in Faribault, MN. She grew up an only child in an idyllic setting on a small farm in Kilkenny, MN. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1964 having been voted most humorous by her class. She earned an LPN nursing degree and worked many years as a nurse at District One Hospital, Faribault Clinic, and Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic. Loie loved her horses and enjoyed many horseback riding trips out west with her partner of over 40 years Gene Bertram of Warsaw. Her greatest vocation and source of pride was raising her three children, primarily as a single mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Ivis, an infant sister, and her son Richard Evanson. We remember Loie's love for her beloved dog Sheba who preceded her.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey Evanson (Kristi) of Duluth, MN and daughter Jennifer Demientieff (Kirt) of Packwood, WA. Grandchildren Brady (Madi) Evanson, Keighly Evanson, Ashton (Drew) Torgerson, Leif Evanson and great grandchildren Crew and Bode Torgerson.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Emeralds at Faribault, Moments Hospice and District One Hospital for their care. Our heartfelt thanks to Loie's loving and faithful friends: Pat Mensing, Marci Hallet, Joann Cross and Judy Hagen who spent many hours by her side.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service, 401 West Main Street, Waterville, MN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.