Lois Loie Stangler

FARIBAULT — Lois Ann Stangler, 77, passed away May 5, 2023 after many years of chronic illness. She is now free from her failing body and in the glorious and loving presence of God.

Service information

May 20
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 20, 2023
11:00AM
Waterville Chapel
401 W. Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
May 20
Visitation
Saturday, May 20, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Waterville Chapel
401 W. Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
