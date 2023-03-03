LONSDALE — Linda A. Pesta, age 72, of Lonsdale, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, surrounded by her family.
Linda Ann was born on August 6, 1950, in New Prague, MN, to Albert B. Sr. and Florence (Laban) Simon. She graduated from New Prague High School with the class of 1968. She attended nursing school in Rochester to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Linda was united in marriage to Roger Pesta on May 6, 1972, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. Her nursing career started at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, then two years at Fairview Southdale Hospital, and at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague for 30 years. The compassion she gave to her own patients was also expressed to her caregivers. In addition to her nursing career, Linda assisted Roger with bookkeeping and keeping the guys in line at Napa. Linda was a member of the Lonsdale Jaycee Women, and Lonsdale Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She loved reading and baking, especially special birthday cakes for her family. Her time with her grandchildren was priceless and attending their sporting and school events was #1 on her calendar. She loved socializing and having dinner with friends, especially their years of Card Club shenanigans. She and Roger also had great times with friends at the casinos, winning at bingo and the slots. She also enjoyed watching the Wild, Vikings, and Judge Judy. Most of all, Linda was a loving and caring wife to Roger for 50 years and a devoted mother to Carrie, Heather, and Brian.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Pesta; children, Carrie Petersen (Bob), Heather Markgraf, and Brian Pesta (Alison); grandchildren, Kasandra (Nick LaCanne) and Khrystjan Petersen, Brody and Maycie Pesta, and Thomas Haas (bonus grandson); siblings, Debbie Krenik (LeRoy), Albert Jr. "Chuck" Simon (Nancy), David Simon, Jeff Simon (Sally), Tim Simon (Carol), Vickie Leverty (Greg), Maria Hanson (Bob), and foster sister, Kathy Simon; sister-in-law, Marcie Schleeve; brother and sisters-in-law, Jane (Pesta) Shriver, Don Pesta (Elaine), Judy (Pesta) Kubes (Jim), and Betty Smisek (Bernie); her dear friend, Karen Sevcik; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Florence; son-in-law, Steve Markgraf; brothers-in-law, John "Jack" Pesta, and Tom Shriver; and nephew/Godson, Wayne Simon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Lunch will follow the service at the church. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Lonsdale at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
