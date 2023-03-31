Lila Mae Caron

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES
METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR
SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH...
.Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and
transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening.
The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to
2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the
heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from
west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with
snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning.
Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west
central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2
to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90.
Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2
inches per hour.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central
and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm
Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning.
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT — Lila Mae Caron, age 85 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Riverside Assisted Living in Pine River, MN following an extended illness.
Lila Mae was born on April 7, 1937, at home near Lime Springs, IA, to William and Amanda (Olson) Thrasher. She attended several rural elementary schools in southern Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota and eventually became a Certified Public Accountant. Lila first married Gilbert Mills in September 1955 in Austin, MN. They later divorced. She married the love of her life, Floyd John Caron on May 22, 1976, at First English Lutheran Church. Their love and marriage were envied by many friends. She served her church in several positions since becoming a member in 1955. Lila also served in many positions during her over 30 years as a registered leader in the Boy Scouts at the unit, district, and council levels. She earned many awards but earning the Silver Beaver was the highest award that can be bestowed on a volunteer in the Scouting program. She served for several years on the Eagle Board of Review where it was very rewarding to see each scout earn the highest award in Scouting and that is becoming an Eagle Scout. Before opening her CPA business in 1977, she was employed by Ochs Bros., Security National Bank, Sheldahl, Shattuck School, and Foldcraft Company. In 1980 she started to trace her family genealogy and thus was able to travel to her ancestral countries of Norway and Ireland. She also traveled to Canada, the Bahamas, and 48 of the 50 United States. Lila laid to rest her three children, Cathy, David, and Lois, yet she continued to serve at her church and in the Scouting program.
She is survived by two adopted sons, John Mills (Jeannette) and Matt Mills; three step-daughters, Susanne Benson (Bruce), Patricia Caron, and Lisa Wadekamper (Neil); grandchildren, Jordon Price, Branden Prigge (Lauren), Jessica Sadriev, Samuel Wilson, Zachary Weston, Alida Springer, Ann Dunlap (Daniel), Alex Benson, Laura Benson (Trevor), Travis Kern, Meghan Wendt (Orrin), Jennifer Hanson (Blake), Jameson Mills, and Katherine Wadekamper; and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fern Helle Johnson, and Evelyn Swanson; brother-in-law, Harry Nieman; sisters-in-law, Lourdas Thrasher, and Diana Thrasher; and by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents, William and Amanda; in-laws, Luella and Art Caron; daughters, Cathy Mills and Lois Price; son, David Mills; son-in-law, Richard Price; brothers, Mervin and Arnold Thrasher; sisters, Marlene Thrasher and Dorothy Nieman; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Helle, Chester Johnson, and Roger Swanson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault, with Rev. Mark Johnson, officiating. Entombment will be at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum in Faribault. Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
