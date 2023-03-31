Lila Mae Caron

FARIBAULT — Lila Mae Caron, age 85 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Riverside Assisted Living in Pine River, MN following an extended illness.

