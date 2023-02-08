BOULDER CITY, NEVADA — LeRoy "Lee" Schultz, age 90, long time resident of Boulder City, NV, passed away January 27, 2023 in Boulder City.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
LeRoy R., the son of Reinhold and Minnie (Saathoff) Schultz, was born April 7, 1932 in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan and Korea. Lee graduated from the University of Minnesota and Sacramento State, furthering his education in Mexico City. He traveled thousands of miles worldwide as a courier. Lee was an avid hiker and mountain climber and ran many marathons. He was a big fan of both Gopher and Viking football.
He is survived locally by nieces and nephews, RoseMarie Buendorf, Vickie Merchelwitz, Shirley Spicer, Larry (Tammy) Thompson and Jesse Wadekamper, Diana Amick of Dalzell, IL and Jim (Annette) Thompson of Owatonna; many great and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, George Schultz; sisters, Rosella Ives, Violet Dettmer, Florence Spicer and Lillie Wadekamper; nephews, Billy and Randy Thompson, David and Jimmy Schultz. Visit www.boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
