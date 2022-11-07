LeRoy Koch, Jr.

AUSTIN — LeRoy Koch, Jr., age 91, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Medford Senior Care Center in Medford, Minnesota. LeRoy was born November 14, 1930. He served his country in the United States Air Force. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, and wood carving. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. LeRoy had an unwavering love for the Lord, his faith, and his church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

