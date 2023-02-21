Lenus 'Lenny' Walderon

RANDALL — Lenus 'Lenny' Walderon, 72, of Randall, MN passed away at his home on February 18, 2023. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Lenny's life will be held on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall.

To plant a tree in memory of Lenus Walderon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

