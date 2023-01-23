Lawrence Van Roosmalen

FARIBAULT — Lawrence M. Van Roosmalen, age 88, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Faribault after an extended illness fought with great strength and courage.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
