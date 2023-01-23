Lawrence Van Roosmalen

FARIBAULT — Lawrence M. Van Roosmalen, age 88, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Faribault after an extended illness fought with great strength and courage.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Private services and interment will be held for the family.
Larry, the son of Antoon and Maurine (Tritch) Van Roosmalen of Faribault, was born June 11, 1934, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School and served in the United States Navy. Larry married Joyce Kuchinka in July, 1958; they were divorced in 1980. Larry re-married in 1983 to Susan Pumper Vorecek, they were divorced in 1999.
He joined the Faribault Police Department in 1965. Referred to as "Rosie" by all his fellow colleagues, he was known by the community for being a fair and compassionate officer. Serving and protecting Faribault for 3 decades and months before retiring in 1996 Larry was named Officer of the Year.
His hobbies included his woodworking, fishing, traveling, bargain hunting, he enjoyed spending time and dining with his family and friends the most.
He is survived by his two sons: Jeff Roosmalen (Dallas TX) two granddaughters Nicole Roosmalen (Lake Lavon, TX) and Christina (Alex) Kick-Roosmalen (Plano, TX) and three great-grandchildren. Kerry Roosmalen (Northfield, MN) granddaughter Tara Roosmalen (Sarasota, FL) and step-grandson Corey Quintal (Savage, MN) and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives, all of whom he loved and will be missed by dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Marion (Vincent) Atchison (Whittier, CA), Margie (Clarence) Hoban (Faribault, MN), Cleo (Richard) Machaeck (Rochester, MN), and his two brothers, Leonard (Shirlee) Roosmalen (Sun Prairie, WI), Donald "Buck" (Jean) Roosmalen (Faribault, MN).