FARIBAULT — Lawrence H. Malecha, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 4, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault following an extended illness.
Lawrence Henry was born on October 3, 1947, in Northfield, MN, to Leonard and Elsie (Pumper) Malecha. He graduated from Montgomery High School with the class of 1965. Larry served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was married to Colleen Barry on September 17, 1977, in Nashua, Iowa. For 43 years, he worked at Crown Cork & Seal in Faribault. Larry enjoyed playing softball and golf, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed watching sporting events that included his grandchildren and also the Vikings. For many years he and Colleen enjoyed their travels to Mexico and Arizona. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Sons of American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Malecha; children, Todd Malecha, Shane (Kacy) Malecha, Tami (Gary) Novak, and Erin Knudson (Dan Hed); grandchildren, Stephanie Malecha, Ellyssa and Ellaina Novak, Collin and Ben Malecha, and Kiley and Peyton Knudson; step-grandchildren, Brady and Brenna Hed; sisters, Linda (Ed) Willey, and Patty Stoltman; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elsie; uncle, Tom Malecha; and father and mother-in-law, Tom and Phyllis Barry.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Malecha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.