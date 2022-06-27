FARIBAULT — LaVonne K. Erickson, age 74, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Faribault Senior
Living with her family at her side.
LaVonne Kay was born on February 22, 1948, in New Prague, MN, to Gordon and Mildred (Thomas)
Erickson. She graduated from New Prague High School with the class of 1966. She then moved to
Minneapolis to attend beauty school. LaVonne worked as a hairdresser her entire life and loved to make
other women feel beautiful. Whether traveling to Hawaii or the Mall of America, LaVonne loved adventures of any kind both large and small. She was passionate about the Minnesota Vikings, nutty about feeding the squirrels in her yard, and very proud of the decades she spent working part-time at Target - even if it was just to get the discount at Dayton's. She was comforted from her first breath to her last by her unwavering Catholic faith and was always a source of unconditional love for family and friends. She was also THE BEST aunt any child has ever had.
She was preceded in death by fiancé, Jerry Danielson; her parents, Gordon and Mildred; and her
brother, Gary Erickson.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Erickson; nephew, Josh Erickson (Kim Mooney) and Kim's
children; niece, Jessica Erickson (Jarvis Dotson) and Jessica's children; Jerry's son, Shane Danielson; and
many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be
held on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.