LONSDALE — LaVern Rose Ross, age 90 of Lonsdale, MN passed away following an extended illness on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. LaVern was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Both her family and her faith were important to her.

