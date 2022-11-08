LONSDALE — LaVern Rose Ross, age 90 of Lonsdale, MN passed away following an extended illness on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. LaVern was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Both her family and her faith were important to her.
LaVern Rose, the daughter of Bartek and Mathilda (Gonsior) Baldy, was born on May 22, 1932, in Maple Plain, MN. She was the youngest of 8 children. LaVern grew up in Delano and graduated from Delano High School with the Class of 1950. Following graduation, she moved to Minneapolis where she met the love of her life, Donald Ross. While in Minneapolis, LaVern worked for Investors Diversified Services. LaVern and Donald were united in marriage on January 5, 1963, in Minneapolis and moved to Lonsdale shortly after. LaVern worked as an election judge for 15 years. LaVern enjoyed dancing, baking, playing cards, taking casino trips, watching The Amazing Race, and spending time with her family.
LaVern is survived by her children, Debra (Dale) Kittlesen, John Ross, James (Shari) Ross and Peter Ross; grandchildren, Jimmy, Cai (Jen) and Jadon Kittlesen, Jacob, and Sydney Ross; sisters, Regina Rosch and Dolores Griffin; sisters-in-law, Jean Baldy, Jeanne Baldy, and Darlene Ross; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Bartek and Mathilda; siblings, Leo (Delores) Baldy, George Baldy, Anthony Baldy, Lorraine (George) Plotnik, and Gertrude (Jim) Fish; brothers-in-law, Joseph Rosch, Bill Griffin, and Lloyd Ross.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault with Father Clayton Forner, officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at church prior to Mass.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
