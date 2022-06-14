...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
BELLE PAINE — Kevin P. Thomas, age 68 of Belle Plaine, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, MN following a brief illness.
Kevin Paul, the son of Frederick and Mabel (Chavie) Thomas was born on November 15, 1953 in Faribault. He attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1973. On July 2, 1977 he was united in marriage to Patricia "Patty" Heine at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Kevin worked in the construction field for over 40 years starting with Bert Fihn Construction until 1983 when he moved to Met-Con Construction until 1995 and then started his own company, Thomas Construction. Kevin was a hard worker and took great pride in his work and was very particular on every job. He enjoyed driving and working with his skid loader, going for drives around town and in the country to see how the crops were doing, his John Deere tractors, attending Winstock Country Music Festival, fishing, bowling, shooting, playing bags, camping, gardening and especially growing his tomato's and then canning them. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.
He is survived by his wife Patty Thomas of Belle Plaine; by his daughter, Natalie (Shadd) Gutzke of Belle Plaine; by his favorite grandchildren, Tannar and Trayton Gutzke; by his siblings, Frederick (Lavonne) Thomas of Faribault, Alan Thomas of Waterville, MN, Jeffrey Thomas of Waterville, MN, Joanne (Richard) Albin of Braham, MN and Linda (Stan) Jacobs of Waterville, MN and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce Thomas.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.