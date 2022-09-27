Kevin Emery Phipps

MONTGOMERY — Kevin Phipps, age 64, of Montgomery, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale resulting from a tragic motorcycle accident that took place three weeks prior.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jan Bodin officiating. Interment will take place at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Kevin Emery, the son of Verlyn 'Bud' and Lillian (Walters) Phipps, was born on October 14, 1957, in Minneapolis. Kevin graduated from Elk River High School in 1976. On June 19, 1993, Kevin was united in marriage to Diane (Broe) Mayfield in Faribault. They made their home in rural Kilkenny and recently moved to Montgomery. In 1991 Kevin moved to Faribault and worked at Wholesale Tire, Morristown. Later he was employed as a diesel mechanic at ABC Bus, Coach Crafters and Schmitty & Sons. Kevin retired in 2019 he continued to work part time until the pandemic. Kevin created a large farm toy collection and proudly displayed it for the past 20 years. Once he had an established collection of red tractors, he continued to attend farm toy shows, threshing shows and farm toy auctions to find antique and handmade toys. Kevin and Diane loved to ride their Harley Davidson Motorcycle. It gave them the opportunity to travel and spend time with family and friends. They enjoyed riding to the Blue's Festival in Duluth for many years. Above all, Kevin loved his family. He was a fantastic dad and uncle, doting grandpa and proud great grandpa.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Diane; daughter, Karis Baumann (and Travis Jeddeloh) of Waseca; son Eric Phipps of Anoka; grandchildren, Shyanne Nordquist (and Josh Hensley), Kody Baumann, Trevin Jeddeloh and Jade Phipps; great grandchildren, Freya and Oliver Hensley; sister, Lea Osborne of Chatfield; brothers-in-law, Ken (and Shelly) Broe of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jim Schutkowski of Mayer, Arizona and Les Holte of Fergus Falls; nieces; nephews; other relative and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Lil; stepmother, Marilyn; step-sister, Cheryl Holte; sisters-in-law, Connie Tatge and Barb Schutkowski and father and mother-in-law, Harlynd and Arlene Broe.
The Phipps family would like to thank the staff at North Memorial Health Hospital for the amazing care and compassion they provided to Kevin and his family.
Kevin's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Life Source in honor of Kevin.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
