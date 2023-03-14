SHIELDSVILLE — Kenneth "Kenny" Brazil, age 86, of Shieldsville, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center following a brief illness.
Kenneth Lewis was born on June 27, 1936, in Faribault to Harold and Marie (Rowan) Brazil. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1954. Following high school, he served in the Minnesota National Guard. Kenny was united in marriage to Joyce Nordmeier on September 10, 1960, in Faribault. He worked at McQuay's International (Daikin) in Faribault for over 40 years. Kenny loved farming and took pride in living and working on his family farm, which has been in their family since 1858. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and dancing to polka music. Kenny loved people, enjoyed visiting and having coffee with friends, and meeting new people who soon became his friend. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Faribault Eagles. His service to the community included being Supervisor for the Wells Township Board and served on the Farm Service Agency (FSA) board for many years. Kenny was a dedicated member of St. Patrick's Church in Shieldsville, serving as a trustee for over for 40 years, longtime cemetery board member, and helped in any needed capacity at the church. He was an advocate for donating blood to the American Red Cross, contributing numerous times over most of his life.
He is survived by five children, Kevin Brazil of Faribault, Kathy Brazil of Minneapolis, MN, Kris Brazil (Todd Trembly), Karen Nigon (Mark), and Keith Brazil (Jean), all of Faribault; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Colleen Pumper of Faribault; sisters-in-law, Fran Brazil of Bloomington, MN, and Judy Bauer (Jerome) of Medford, MN; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Harold and Marie; brothers, Gerald "Chuck" Brazil, and Thomas Brazil; and brother-in-law, Roger Pumper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of
St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Private family interment will be at the St. Patrick Church Cemetery in Shieldsville.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Church of St. Patrick and on Monday for one hour prior to the services.
All are invited to wear something green to the services to celebrate Kenny's Irish heritage.
Memorials may be directed to the Church of St. Patrick, Bethlehem Academy, or the donors' choice in memory of Kenny.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
