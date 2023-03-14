Kenneth Kenny Brazil

SHIELDSVILLE — Kenneth "Kenny" Brazil, age 86, of Shieldsville, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center following a brief illness.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Sunday, March 19, 2023
2:00PM-5:00PM
Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 20
Visitation
Monday, March 20, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, March 20, 2023
10:30AM
Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road
Faribault, MN 55021
