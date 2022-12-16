Kelly Becker

Born August 24, 1959, died unexpectedly on November 6, 2022 after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Lake Havasu, AZ. Kelly, formerly of Faribault and Burnsville, MN, is survived by her husband Paul Becker, granddaughter Jaelyn Hagen, her father Michael O’Connor and siblings, Deb O’Connor, Katie (Mike) Beckius and Daniel and Thomas O’Connor, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and niece. She is also survived by her in-laws Tom (Judy) Becker, Dennis (Patti) Becker, Nancy (Tom) Hughes, Gloria (Dave) Brown, Roseanne Headline, Barb (Tom) Tousignant. She was predeceased by her son, Jeremy Hagen, mother, Anita O’Connor and brother, William O’Connor.
Kelly attended St. John’s in Savage and then the Academy of Holy Angels. She worked for many years, and retired from, Xcel Energy. Kelly’s infectious laugh and love of fun will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Kelly thoroughly enjoyed all water and sun activities, crafts, sports, travel, gardening, games of chance and a good margerita. After she and Paul moved to Lake Havasu, she enjoyed four wheeling and their motorcycle club. However, she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her granddaughter Jaelyn.
A memorial service for Kelly will be held on Monday, December 19th at 1:00pm-2:00pm, with visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm, at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN.
