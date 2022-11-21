NORTHFIELD — Kay Ann Gaasedelen, age 88, of Northfield died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Saturday, November 26, 2022
12:30PM-1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Nov 26
Service
Saturday, November 26, 2022
1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
