FUNERAL SERVICE DATE & TIME CHANGE — Funeral services for Kathryn M. Turner, age 91, of Faribault will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

