Kathleen M. Hitch May 27, 2022 FARIBAULT — Kathleen M. Hitch, age 46 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN following an extended illness.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Faribault. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be directed to a memorial fund established at the State Bank of Faribault for Kathleen's children.Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.For online tributes and complete obituary visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.