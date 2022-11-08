Judy Waterstraat

FARIBAULT — Judy Morgan Waterstraat, age 64, of Faribault, passed away on November 6, 2022, after a long battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her family at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault with the Reverend Matthew D. Lane officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Judy was born on October 30, 1958, to Everett "Bud" and LaVonne (Mensing) Morgan. Judy grew up outside of Faribault, on the family farm, attended country school and graduated from the Faribault High School.
Judy married Louis "Skip" Waterstraat on July 30, 1983, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. Together, they raised three children: Morgan, Lance and Amanda. Judy loved her family and friends; she was always there when you needed an ear. Judy was a caretaker to many, spending 25 years working for the state of Minnesota with disabled adults, as a paraprofessional at Medford Public Schools for seven years and at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna in the dermatology department for nearly ten years.
After retirement, she and Skip enjoyed Florida in the winters for almost six years and then they moved home to Minnesota. Judy enjoyed her summers at the lake, camping at LeMeuix Resort and making their second home there for over 30 years. Judy enjoyed gardening, bowling, boating, snowmobiling with the Faribo Sno-Go club when the children were younger, and traveling. She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband, Skip; their three children, Morgan (and Devon) Woods, Lance (and Caitlin) Waterstraat and Amanda (and Cody) Haukos; six grandchildren; Olwynn, Onnika, Rhydian and Rafferty Woods, Finnley Waterstraat and Annaleigh Haukos; her lake family; two sisters, Deb (and Lowell) Melchert and Roxy Reed; brother-in-law, Richard Waterstraat; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends who became family.
Judy was preceded in death by one daughter, Danielle Morgan; her parents, Everett "Bud" and LaVonne Morgan and her in-laws, Louis and Jeanette Waterstraat.
