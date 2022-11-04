FARIBAULT — Judy E. Judd, age 74 of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Judith Evelyn, the daughter of Leonard and Camilla (Fox) Murphy was born on July 20, 1948 in Faribault, MN. She attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1966. Following high school she attended Mankato Business School and began working at Control Data. Judy would go back to school and earn her degree as an LPN and work at different facilities in the area including Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Owatonna Hospital and later at District One Hospital. On September 6, 1969 she was united in marriage to Stephen Judd at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault.
Judy loved spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren as they brought her much joy and always made her day brighter. She loved playing bingo with her friends, bird watching at her feeder, gardening, flower gardening, sewing, doing artwork and baking. Judy served for many years on the Board at the Rice County DAC.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Stephen Judd of Faribault; by her children, Robert Judd of Owatonna, MN, Brian Judd of Owatonna, MN, Carrie (Travis) Roemhildt of Waterville, MN and their children, Austin and Alex, and Tom (Ellen) Judd of Owatonna, MN and their children, Sawyer, Adalyn and Ava; by her siblings, Janet (Richard) Misgen of Stillwater, MN and Jeanne Murphy of St. Paul, MN; by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Murphy of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joan (Don) Remick and by two brothers, Jim and John Murphy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Clayton Forner officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
