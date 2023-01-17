Judith K. Gotland

GREEN BAY, WI — Judith K. Gotland, 81, Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 13, 2023, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 16, 1941, in Faribault, Minnesota, to the late Clarence and Rosella (Dube) Gotland. Judy graduated from Faribault High School in 1959 and continued her education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1963 with a major in business education. She married David Dawson on October 12, 1963, in Milwaukee.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Gotland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments