...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
GREEN BAY, WI — Judith K. Gotland, 81, Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 13, 2023, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 16, 1941, in Faribault, Minnesota, to the late Clarence and Rosella (Dube) Gotland. Judy graduated from Faribault High School in 1959 and continued her education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1963 with a major in business education. She married David Dawson on October 12, 1963, in Milwaukee.
Judy worked in various office positions through the years and assisted with special education in Peoria, Illinois. She also enjoyed tutoring civics for the eighth-grade students. Judy's last career position was at Associated Bank in Green Bay where she retired in 2011 after 13 years of service.
Judy had a passion for traveling the world, especially enjoying Norway, visiting places where her dad's family had lived. She loved antiquing, collecting Depression glass, enamel ware and Red Wing Pottery. One of her favorite places to shop was Door County. Judy also loved the theater, attending shows in Green Bay, Appleton, and at the Peninsula Players in Door County. She enjoyed all of this with her best friend, Ethel.
Another of Judy's passions was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved celebrating the holidays with them, especially Christmas, decorating and baking cookies for them.
She was a Green Bay Packer fan since the 70's, and even though she was born in Minnesota, she was never tempted to switch her allegiance to the Vikings!
Judy is survived by two daughters, Kristen (Brian) Monday, Trevor, WI and Carrie (Nicholas) Ro, Dallas, TX; five grandchildren: Samuel and William Monday; Natalie, Jonathan and Allison Ro; her dear cousin Marna Halvorson, her best friend, Ethel Helgerson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters—Lila (Bud) Ableman; Carol (John) Pritchard, and Frances (Phil) Pezzola—and her former husband David Dawson.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a visitation at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Judy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Woodside Memory Care unit as well as the care team from ProMedica Hospice. Their kindness and love for Judy will not be forgotten.